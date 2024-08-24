Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

SWKS stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.21. 2,044,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,844. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,180 shares of company stock worth $2,597,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

