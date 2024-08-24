Capital Insight Partners LLC Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 182.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $174,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 39,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $160.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.28.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

