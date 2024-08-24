Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $9.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $425.28. 833,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.12. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.39.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

