Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,744.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 723 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 28.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 3,211 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,274 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.49.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.75. 3,506,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,739. The company has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $224.64 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,372 shares of company stock valued at $118,440,693 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

