Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

COF traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,656. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.14 and a 200-day moving average of $139.82.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

