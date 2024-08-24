Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 14,032 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 6,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.