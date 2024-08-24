Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,369,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,535,000 after buying an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,792,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,394,000 after purchasing an additional 81,949 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 290,949 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,778,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,141,000 after buying an additional 75,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,469,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,180,000 after buying an additional 141,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.60. 1,428,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,725. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.