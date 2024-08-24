Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 1.2% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

VXUS stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.44. 2,022,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,122. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

