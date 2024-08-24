Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.35 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. Cardano has a market cap of $14.35 billion and $287.62 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.79 or 0.04356608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00042955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007946 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,157,110,715 coins and its circulating supply is 35,951,988,958 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

