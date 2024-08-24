Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 0.8% Higher

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $156.19 and last traded at $155.36. 449,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,358,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.18.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 3.37.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $6,284,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,897,500 shares in the company, valued at $198,744,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $6,284,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,897,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,744,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $15,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,224,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,596,236 shares of company stock worth $330,011,885. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

