Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 74,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,584,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,734,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,433,926. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,571,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

