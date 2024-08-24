Catalina Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 15.44. 35,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,817. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.31. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 13.17 and a one year high of 16.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

