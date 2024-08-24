Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded up $5.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.90 and a 200-day moving average of $422.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $449.94.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.