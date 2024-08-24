Catalina Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,720,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after buying an additional 311,696 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,317,000 after buying an additional 124,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after buying an additional 549,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF stock traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $142.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,656. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

