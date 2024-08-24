Catalina Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 115.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 40.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,990. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.18. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.4736 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.33%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.