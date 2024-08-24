Catalina Capital Group LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOND. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mondee during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondee during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondee in the first quarter valued at about $675,000. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondee Price Performance

Shares of MOND remained flat at $1.90 during trading hours on Friday. 124,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,983. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $158.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $58.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOND shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on Mondee from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Mondee from $4.10 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondee presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

