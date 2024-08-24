Celsius’ (CELH) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.79.

Celsius Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CELH opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15. Celsius has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Celsius by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Celsius by 424.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

