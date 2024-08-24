Centamin (TSE:CEE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.01 and traded as high as C$2.29. Centamin shares last traded at C$2.29, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

Centamin Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.