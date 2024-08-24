CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Scotiabank

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.73.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

