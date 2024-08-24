CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.00

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $107.00 and traded as high as $110.62. CGI shares last traded at $108.70, with a volume of 128,773 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CGI by 6,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,818,000 after purchasing an additional 258,651 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $954,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 82,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

