Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,011,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,066. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

