Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 509,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 305,015 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,576,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,254,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 285,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 120,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,554,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares during the period.

SMMD stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.08. The stock had a trading volume of 46,586 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

