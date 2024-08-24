Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $10.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.11. 420,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $571.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.28. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

