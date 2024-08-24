Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
IVW traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $93.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,254. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.95. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
