Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,063,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,416. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $83.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

