Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,856 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $38,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,380 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 729,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,269,000 after acquiring an additional 661,490 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after purchasing an additional 482,426 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.74. 2,081,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

