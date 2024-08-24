Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 156,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 379,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 50,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. 4,999,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,233,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66. The firm has a market cap of $163.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

