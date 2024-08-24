Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

FCOM traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. 27,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,572. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $53.66.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

