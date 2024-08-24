Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 558 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYF stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,387. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $70.45 and a 1-year high of $102.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average of $94.33.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.