Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $147.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,824,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.78. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

