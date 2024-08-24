Chiliz Trading Up 16.8% Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Chiliz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $551.45 million and $31.57 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,998,016,997 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

