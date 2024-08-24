Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.40% of Chord Energy worth $27,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 151.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRD stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.00. 531,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,103. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $145.53 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.78.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

