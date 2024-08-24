Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.36

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 295992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

