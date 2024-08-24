CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Director Hoi Sha Elsa Li Sells 989 Shares

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Hoi Sha Elsa Li sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$16,417.40.

CI Financial Stock Performance

CI Financial stock opened at C$17.00 on Friday. CI Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of C$12.51 and a 12-month high of C$17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.92. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.38.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.