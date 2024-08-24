Citigroup Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Snowflake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.03.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.61. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.93 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,678 shares of company stock worth $65,491,235. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Snowflake by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Snowflake by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 42,563 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

