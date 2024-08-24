ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.56

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.56 and traded as low as $39.97. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 8,702 shares.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 48.8% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.