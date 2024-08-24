ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.56

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.56 and traded as low as $39.97. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 8,702 shares.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is currently 205.88%.
Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.