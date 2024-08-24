Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $445.40

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 445.40 ($5.79) and traded as high as GBX 499.36 ($6.49). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 491.60 ($6.39), with a volume of 328,331 shares trading hands.

CBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.93) price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 583.17 ($7.58).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 479.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 445.74. The stock has a market cap of £752.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £40,075.20 ($52,072.77). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 94 shares of company stock worth $45,010. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

