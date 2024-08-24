CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $75.00 at Scotiabank

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMS. KeyCorp raised their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.82.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $67.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 735,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,768,000 after acquiring an additional 169,160 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 313,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

