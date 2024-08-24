Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives $14.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.71.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
