Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives $14.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cogent Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 4.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 25.0% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.