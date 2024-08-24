Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Trading 1.8% Higher

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.37. 540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (ESGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 equities from developed markets outside of the US (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

