Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Trading Down 0.8%

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.39 and last traded at $55.39. 54 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.

Comcast Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.4243 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Comcast Company Profile

