CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Given New $14.50 Price Target at Compass Point

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Compass Point from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

CMPO opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $932.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,942.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,579.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,618 in the last ninety days. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

