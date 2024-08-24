Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentra Group Holdings Parent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $477.92 million for the quarter.

We were founded in 1979 and have grown to be the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations. Our national presence enables us to provide access to high-quality care that supports our mission to improve the health of America’s workforce. As of March 31, 2024, we operated 547 stand-alone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 37 states.

