ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at UBS Group

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $151.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer's stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.65.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $111.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $116.94. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after buying an additional 8,479,963 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,211,901,000 after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,907,542,000 after purchasing an additional 826,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 270,859 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

