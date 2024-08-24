Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.65.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ED opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $4,739,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.