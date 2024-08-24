Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Down 2.8%

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $92.88 and last traded at $93.23. Approximately 290,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,097,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 358.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.