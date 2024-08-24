Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,459,000 after acquiring an additional 263,176 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,231,000 after acquiring an additional 781,772 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,770,000 after acquiring an additional 526,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,352,000 after acquiring an additional 596,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

WFC traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,074,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,010,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

