Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $221,817,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,750,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,550,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,295,000 after purchasing an additional 152,254 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.88. 701,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,713. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.