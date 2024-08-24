Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 258 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,525,000 after purchasing an additional 243,579 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,469,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 58,877 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.26. The stock had a trading volume of 407,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,857. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $132.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

