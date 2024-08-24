Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 821 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $108.12. 2,284,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

